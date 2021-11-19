Black Friday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, much more

In today’s best game deals, the Black Friday console game deals are kicking off earlier than expected with loads of new all-time lows on some brand new releases and more. One such offer is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PlayStation and Xbox down at $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy in its now live Black Friday sale. Regularly $60 this is 50% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked. Don’t be thrown off by the lackluster Marvel’s Avengers game that released previously, Guardians of the Galaxy has great reviews and really captured the magic and humor of the MCU films. Player take on the role of Star-Lord to “call the shots for the Guardians in and out of battle.” Make use of “Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks,” and much more. Head below for loads more notable Black Friday game deals including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Deathloop, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Updating with more titles as they come in…

Digital Sales and More:

Pre-orders:

