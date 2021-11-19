Microsoft’s 2021 Xbox Wired Headset hits Amazon low, deals from $44 + more from $15

Update: Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Stereo Headset for just $14.99 Prime shipped right now. This is the previous-generation model that was updated with the set below, but at just $15 it might be worth it anyway.

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Microsoft Xbox Wired Stereo Headset for $53.99 $46.50 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $44.64 shipped. Regularly $60, this is only the second price drop we have tracked since they were unveiled back in August and a new Amazon all-time low that is at least $1 below our previous mention. This set is still listed at the full $60 via Microsoft. Featuring an all-black design with green accents, the Xbox Stereo Headset has an adjustable headband with plush cushioning, and “ultra-soft” large earcups. Alongside support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X spatial sound, they also feature on-ear controls for volume and muting. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, you can learn even more in our launch coverage from this summer. Head below for additional details.

If the first-party Xbox branding isn’t overly important to you, something like the Turtle Beach Recon 50 might do the trick. They sell for just $25 on Amazon and provide a similar wired setup to the model above, but even broader platform compatibility. Or take it up a notch with the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Xbox Gaming Headset for $40 shipped on Amazon.

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on JBL’s Quantum Headset lineup with new all-time lows starting from $30 shipped. You can head over to our recent roundup for all of the details on these discounted headsets, then go dive into our PC gaming guide for additional offers on keyboards, mic, lighting and much more for your growing battlestation.

More on the Xbox Stereo Headset:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset which supports high-fidelity Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X spatial sound and crystal-clear chat in analog audio.

The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband utilizes plush cushioning to spread pressure evenly.

Enjoy ultra-soft large earcups that make for a more comfortable experience during extended play sessions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!