LEGO VIP Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more

LEGO’s VIP Weekend sale is now officially live, kicking off its early Black Friday savings with a series of promotions ahead of the holiday shopping season. With two limited-edition freebies up for the taking, shoppers will also be able to take advantage of double VIP points and more. Head below for a closer look on top in the LEGO VIP Weekend sale.

LEGO launches VIP Weekend sale

After Amazon has been dishing out its own selection of early Black Friday deals, the LEGO Group is officially getting in on the action themselves. Alongside some cash discounts we’ll detail down below, you’ll find double VIP points for LEGO’s reward members (free to sign-up) as well as some free kits thrown in on qualifying orders. All of the offers will only be live through the end of Sunday.

Though the most enticing aspect of the sale has to be the promotional sets that the LEGO Group is bundling in on select orders. Through the VIP Weekend sale, you’ll be able to the Santa’s Front Yard gift with purchase in orders over $170. That’s alongside the retro LEGO Tin Sign, which can be yours when spending $250 or more. In either case, it doesn’t matter which sets you bring home, just as long as you hit the thresholds in either case.

Top picks from the LEGO VIP Weekend sale

There’s really no way to go wrong here though, considering that it effectively equates to getting 10% off your order applied into LEGO credit to use the next time around.f

A perfect time to grab retiring kits

Alongside being able to score some just-released creations, the LEGO VIP Weekend Sale is also a notable chance to lock-in builds that are returning at the end of the year. The closer we get to 2022 means the more likely many of these kits will begin selling out for good, so now is one of the last chances to score them period. And if you’re going to be picking them up in the first place, might as get some extra freebies thrown in.

Then with Black Friday proper around the corner, be sure to dive into our feature here on making the most of the upcoming shopping event. From additional freebies to cash discounts and more, there are plenty of promotions on the horizon for LEGO fans to take advantage of.

