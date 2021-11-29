Anker Cyber Monday sale is now live with new iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, more from $12

It is officially Cyber Monday and a whole new array of Anker deals have just gone live via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board. While the week started out with a massive selection of discounts, the savings have now poured in with even more markdowns across Anker’s latest releases starting at $12. About as notable as it gets, our top pick amongst the new offers has the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for $63.99. Down from $80, this is the very first price cut since debuting last month.
Arriving in one of four different colors, the new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and head below for additional details and all of the other Anker Cyber Monday sale highlights.
Anker launches Cyber Monday sale
- PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand: $34 (Reg. $43)
- Nano Pro 40W: $29 (Reg. $36)
- Nano Pro 20W USB-C: $16 (Reg. $20)
- PowerPort Atom III Slim 65W USB- Charger: $37 (Reg. $50)
- PowerPort Atom III 45W: $24 (Reg. $36)
- Powerline III Flow USB-C Lightning Cable: $20 (Reg. $27)
- MagGo Phone Ring Grip: $13 (Reg. $16)
Another notable Anker Black Friday discount is now live, with Verizon Wireless offering the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 in black. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only $40 off, but also $20 under the launch discount. As Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside 32-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and more. You can learn all about the other features in our hands-on review.
USB-C chargers:
- PowerPort PD 32W: $20 (Reg. $24)
- PowerPort III Pod Lite: $28 (Reg. $34)
- PowerPort Mini 2-pack: $18 (Reg. $22)
- PowerPort III Duo: $21 (Reg. $28)
- PowerPort III Mini Charger: $12 (Reg. $16)
Power banks:
- PowerCore III Elite 25600: $128 (Reg. $160)
- PowerCore Solar 20000: $40 (Reg. $60)
- PowerCore 20,100mAh: $39 (Reg. $51)
- PowerCore 10000 Wireless: $30 (Reg. $36)
- PowerCore Fusion 5000: $25 (Reg. $40)
- PowerCore Slim 10000 PD: $22 (Reg. $30)
- PowerCore 10000: $19 (Reg. $25)
Power strips:
- PowerExtend USB: $20 (Reg. $30)
- PowerPort Strip 3: $17 (Reg. $26)
- PowerPort Cube USB: $15 (Reg. $20)
Projectors:
- Nebula Cosmos 1080p: $600 (Reg. $800)
- Capsule II Smart Mini Projector: $530 (Reg. $580)
- Nebula Apollo Mini: $300 (Reg. $350)
USB-C hubs:
- PowerExpand 9-in-1: $128 (Reg. $150)
- PowerExpand 8-in-1: $68 (Reg. $80)
- PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2: $48 (Reg. $60)
- PowerPort 5-in-1: $34 (Reg. $46)
- PowerExpand+ 7-in-1: $31 (Reg. $35)
Everything else in the Anker Black Friday sale!
- PowerHouse 200 Power Station: $170 (Reg. $260)
- 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Soundcore Q35 ANC Headphones: $110 (Reg. $130)
- PowerWave 10W Qi Stand: $15 (Reg. $19)
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker: $85 (Reg. $105)
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds: $45 (Reg. $60)
- PowerConf C300 Webcam: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Powerline II Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $14)
- Super Bright Tactical Flashlight: $22 (Reg. $30)
