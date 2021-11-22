Apple’s all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and MagSafe case fall to Amazon low of $155

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $154.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $24 off, marking the first notable price cut at the retailer, and beating the only other offer we’ve seen by $10.

Apple’s recently-refreshed AirPods 3 arrive with a new design inspired by the pro version, just without the silicone eartips. Alongside adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts the music, there’s Spatial Audio support on top of added sweat- and water-resistance. Plus, the included MagSafe charging case gives you up to 30 hours of listening. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the refreshed design or added functionality found on Apple’s latest, going with the now previous-generation AirPods 2 can save you some additional cash. Clocking in at the $119 price tag, these are still quite the compelling pair of true wireless earbuds for those in the Apple ecosystem. You can get a better idea of what differences you can expect from the two in our comparison coverage.

Speaking of Black Friday-worthy discounts, Apple Watch SE has now dropped to the best price of the year at $60 off. The more affordable wearable still delivers WatchOS 8 support on top of many of the other signature tracking features starting at $219.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

