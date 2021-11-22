Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $250 off at some of the best prices yet from $750

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date across the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $250 off select models. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll find everything from entry-level configurations starting at $750 to higher-end cellular models and more with the full savings. Our top pick is the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Pro, which drops to $799.99 at checkout. Down from $899, this is matching the all-time low set only twice before.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display paired with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, plus staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With $99 or more in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

The Black Friday discounts are officially starting to pour in now that we’re just days away from the shopping event’s culmination. Apple gear is seeing some best discounts so far, with markdowns across all of the latest AirPods, a big MagSafe accessory sale, and so much more right here.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

