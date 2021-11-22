Apple Watch Series 3 arrives at Black Friday price starting at $109 (Save $90)

As part of its early Black Friday Deals for Days sale, Walmart will be offering its Walmart+ members the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $109 shipped for the 38mm style starting at 3 p.m. EST. Down from the usual $199 price tag, today’s offer arrives at the expected Black Friday price and is a new all-time low that’s $10 below previous discounts. Also available for 42mm model. We’re expecting to see Amazon match at some point here, too. Apple Watch Series 3 delivers the most affordable fitness tracking experience from Apple with support for watchOS 8 alongside GPS and a swimproof design. Sure, it might not be as feature-packed as the Series 7 or even the SE (on sale right here), but will still get the job done for Fitness+ and more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

The Black Friday savings are now officially live with less than a week until the holiday event goes live. Over in our guide, you’ll find a collection of markdowns on everything from Apple gear to the latest from Amazon and much more right here.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Stay on top of your fitness with this Apple Watch Series 3. It allows you to measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. This Apple Watch includes an Apple sport band and comes in an aluminum case. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. This Apple Watch Series 3 makes it easier to better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. You can also automatically sync your favorite playlists (1) and stay connected to the people and info you care about most. This watch is also water-resistant up to 50m, making it suitable for swim workouts at the pool or in the ocean.

