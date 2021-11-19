Best of Black Friday 2021 – Top 10 deals coming next week

With just a week until Black Friday is officially under way, this holiday shopping event is shaping up to be quite a notable one. With stock shortages and discounts already going live, you’ll want to be planning ahead for all of those upcoming price cuts come next week. But until then, it’s time for our annual tradition of naming the top 10 Black Friday deals coming down the pipeline over the next few days.

10) Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a steal at $50

While the entire catalog of Google Nest devices are getting in on the Black Friday savings, one of the more notable markdowns falls to the Nest Hub 2nd Gen. This recent release is down to just $50 from its usual $100 price tag and marks the best price of the year with a 7-inch display and onboard Assistant.

9) Black Friday is the best time to buy a TV

Year after year, Black Friday remains the top time to pick up a new television, and 2021 is continuing that tradition. With massive discounts on TVs of every size ranging from some smaller units to massive 85-inch displays, you’ll be able to upgrade the home theater at up to $800 off. Not to mention, there are going to be units for every ecosystem including Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, and more.

8) Instant Pot

The always popular Instant Pots are going to be another hot item for Black Friday this year, and at the top of the list is this Duo Crisp 9-in-1 model. Slated to drop to $99, this cooker can handle everything from typical slow cooking to air frying and all the other applications in between.

7) Discounts across Apple’s iPad lineup

Throughout 2021, Apple has updated nearly its entire lineup of iPads, and the Black Friday shopping season will see the best offers of the year across the collection. So whether you’re looking to score the entry-level 10.2-inch model or the Liquid Retina XDR Display-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro, there will be notable savings to be had.

6) Amazon Echo discounts return

It wouldn’t be a holiday shopping event without Echo discounts, and Amazon will be fittingly rolling out a collection of offers on its Alexa-enabled devices. Of these, the Echo Dot at $20 will be quite the eye-catching offer to bring Amazon’s voice assistant home ahead of the holidays.

5) M1 Pro MacBooks get in on the savings

Apple is topping the charts here for Black Friday with another series of discounts on new hardware. We’re expecting to see the best prices yet on the new M1 Pro MacBooks, with $100 or more off the recent professional machines. So if you’ve been holding out, now is finally going to be your chance.

4) Fire TV lineup from $18

Black Friday discounts will also be arriving on Amazon’s lineup of Fire TV streamers and televisions ahead of Thanksgiving week. Our top pick among them will be the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $35, delivering a new all-time low from its usual $50 price tag. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision and Atmos, this compact streaming media player packs quite the feature set.

3) AirPods Pro $159

While we’re going to see price cuts on headphones from just about every brand and at every price point, AirPods Pro will be taking center stage with a notable discount to $159 at Walmart. Other retailers should match this offer, though don’t expect this one to stay in stock for too long with $90 off the going rate on this top Black Friday discount.

2) Pixel 6 discounts

Not to be overshadowed by Apple stealing the show, Google will also be discounting its new Pixel 6 throughout Thanksgiving week. Marking one of the very first price cuts on the recent release, you’ll be able to score the new smartphone for as low as $499 at Best Buy. We’re expecting other retailers to get in on the savings, too.

1) Apple Watch Series 3 hits $109

Entering at the top spot yet another, Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the hottest Black Friday discounts around. And even better this year, the wearables will be marked down as low as $109 at Walmart, delivering the best prices yet for getting in on Apple’s fitness tracking experience.

