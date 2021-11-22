Amazon Basics microSD cards up to 25% off: 64GB 2-pack $16.50, 512GB all-time low, more

As part if its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 25% off its already affordable Amazon Basics microSD memory cards. One clear standout here is the Amazon Basics 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $59.99 shipped. While you will find more affordable, smaller capacities models on sale below, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the Class 10 memory card setup at 25% off the going rate. Alongside the included full-size adapter, this microSDXC card is great for smartphones, tablets, cameras, GoPro action cams, card slot-equipped laptops, desktop machines, DSLRs, drones, and even your Nintendo Switch. It can move data at up to 100MB/s alongside being “shockproof, IPX6 waterproof, temperature-proof (-10- to 80-degrees), X-Ray-proof and magnetic-proof.” More Amazon Basics microSD memory card deals below.

Amazon Basics Black Friday microSD deals:

Prefer to stick with the big brand name microSD card deals instead? Black Friday pricing is now live on the Lexar family of ultra-portable storage cards with prices starting from just $12 and up to 47% in savings.

Just remember, the amazing SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs are still at the best prices ever with massive savings starting from $120.

More on the Amazon Basics microSD memory cards:

WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with smartphones, tablets, cameras, GoPro/action cameras, laptops, desktop computers, DSLRs, drones, Nintendo Switch/other portable consoles and much more. Includes SD adapter

HIGH QUALITY STORAGE: Perfect for high resolution photos, for recording and storing Full HD/4K videos and any other data type

ULTRA FAST: Read speed up to 100mb/s. Write speed up to 90mb/s (varies according to memory size). UHS, U3, Class 10 and A2 speed classes for an optimal smartphone experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!