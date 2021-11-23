Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air falls to Black Friday at $199 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $799.99 shipped. Typically fetching $999, you’re looking at the best discount in several months with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $49 with a total of $199 in savings overall. The elevated 512GB model is also seeing the a $149 discount, dropping to $1,099.99.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains of the M1 chip in its most portable form-factor with a lightweight build that’s centered around a 13-inch Retina display. Ideal for taking to class, the office, or just working from the couch, you’re looking at all-day battery life that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 512GB of storage that’s supplemented by 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

The Black Friday discounts are officially starting to pour in now that we’re just days away from the shopping event’s culmination. Apple gear is seeing some best discounts so far, with markdowns across all of the latest AirPods, a big MagSafe accessory sale, and so much more right here.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!