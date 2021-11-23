Twelve South gets in on the Black Friday savings with up to 58% off Apple accessory sale

Twelve South is launching its annual Black Friday sale today, taking as much as 58% off a collection of its in-house Apple accessories. Ranging from some of its most recent releases that just hit the scene this fall to some of its most popular cases, chargers, and other gear, you’re looking at free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Twelve South Leather MagSafe BookBook Case for iPhone 13 series handsets at $64.99. Marking the first discounts we’ve seen, this $5 discount arrives with some stylish leather detailing in tow alongside an all-time low. Head below for other Twelve South Black Friday sale highlights.

Twelve South’s BookBook Case covers your iPhone 13 series device in full-grain leather with an overall appearance that turns your handset into a vintage book. The wallet folio can hold four IDs or cards and magnetically snaps onto the case that attached to your device. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a deeper dive on what to expect.

Twelve South Black Friday deals include:

Alongside all of our highlights above, you’ll also find a collection of other discounts in the sale right here. There’s everything from MacBook stands and leather covers to cases, chargers, and more.

But then go check out Nomad’s ongoing 30% off sale which is marking down its signature leather Apple accessories for the holiday season. That’s alongside this Thanksgiving week promotion from Anker, which is packed with price cuts in almost every product category for your everyday carry starting at $12.

Twelve South BookBook iPhone 13 case features:

It’s here. A fresh version of our legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a magnetic leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

