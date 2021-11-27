Don’t pay the Theragun tax, this more affordable massage gun is down to $81 (Save 33%)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Eaglewood Trading (98% positive all-time feedback from 10,000+) via Amazon is offering the TOLOCO Massage Gun for $80.97 shipped. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date with 33% in savings attached. This is also the best we’ve seen since the end of July, where it went for $1 less. If someone on your holiday gift list has been asking for one of those slick workout massage guns, just the discount has arrived! Without having to pay the Theragun tax (though they are on sale right now), this is a great option for wrapping up under the tree or just scoring for your own fitness routine. There’s 20 different speed levels and various heads for helping with muscle relief before and after your workouts.

If you are willing to go with a more high-end solution, you can still save on Theragun’s popular entries into the category. Ranging from the best prices of the year on its smart massage guns to rollers and more, you’re looking at up to 33% in savings alongside pricing starting at $79.

Otherwise, you’ll want to hit up our fitness guide for all of the other best discounts out there this Black Friday weekend. Most notably, there’s a wide array of Bowflex deals still up for grabs, including everything from adjustable kettlebells to bikes, treadmills, and much more starting at $100. But then go lock-in these MyProtein Black Friday discounts, too.

TOLOCO Massage Gun features:

Massage gun, can effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and let you enjoy the comfortable experience brought by deep tissue massage gun. Muscle massage gun, 20 speed levels, from low, medium to high, bringing different intensity massage experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!