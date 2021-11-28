Snag an instant read digital meat thermometer for just $7 Prime shipped (New low, 46% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has spent a majority of its time selling for $13 or higher since it was released in late August. Using $13 for comparison, today’s offer works out to 46% off and newly marks the all-time low. Keeping tabs on food temperatures when cooking is a great way to ensure everything is made just the way you like. This meat thermometer makes quick work of that by offering up a readout within three to four seconds. It offers a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy that comes within one degree. A backlit display aims to make results easy to read in just about any circumstance.

Forego digital readings to reduce spending even further when you grab this Rubbermaid offering at just over $4 Prime shipped. While it will unquestionably be more difficult to identify readings, this option can certainly serve as a good fallback if the offering above is not to your liking for any reason.

Why stop there when we have a lengthy list of Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals from $59? Any of these are bound to give your kitchen an upgrade or be a nice gift for someone else over the holidays. For even more discounts along these lines, be sure to give our home goods guide a look.

AMIR Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer features:

Meat thermometer made of 100% food-grade safe, non-toxic stainless steel probe and heat flame-retardant shell, safer to use. Great for roast turkey, barbeque, leg of lamb, roast beef, cake, candy, jam, chocolate, hot milk and so on.

The waterproof housing prevents water or hot steam from entering the thermometer, thus protecting the screen and extending product life. It can be wiped and quickly rinsed if the housing is soiled during cooking. (Note: Do not immerse into water)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!