Nulaxy’s aluminum laptop stand drops to new low of $8 for Prime members, more up to $16 off

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $7.99 shipped after an automatic $2 discount for Prime members. For comparison, this offering has sold for $10 over the last couple of months and went for $13 prior to that. Even if we stick with the lower figure you’re cashing in on 20% of savings and a new all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.1 to 5.1 inches. Continue reading to find more Nulaxy laptop stands and risers that are up to 25% off.

More Nulaxy laptop stands/risers:

If you use a couple of monitors at your desk, now is a great time to overhaul your setup with this Wali stand at $16 Prime shipped. Today’s offer ushers in the best price we’ve tracked in well over two years and also leaves you with 47% in savings. Peruse our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to find even more deals like this.

Nulaxy Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Portable & Adjustable: The compact laptop holder（1.09 pounds, 9.64×9.84×4.08 inch and fully foldable）can be be placed in backpack with your laptop, which won’t be too heavy or take up much space. Nulaxy C2 laptop stand would be your good companion for mobile offfice or leisure time.

Ergonomic Design: This notebook stand can be adjusted from 3.15 inches to 5.12 inches. With this laptop stand, you can get your satisfactory eye level and angle while typing, reading or watching.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!