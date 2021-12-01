Eddie Bauer takes 50% off any one item + 40% off best-selling gifts: Jackets, flannels, more

Eddie Bauer is currently offering 50% off any one item with code GIFT50 at checkout. Plus, save 40% off gift items as well as an extra 50% off clearance when you apply code THANKSGIVING50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $149. The waterproof design is great for fall and winter weather and the down material was also designed to help keep you warm. The stretch material is nice for outdoor sports and it can easily be layered. With over 275 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Eddie’s Favorite Flannel Classic Fit Shirt $45 (Orig. $75)
- Flex Straight Fit Jeans $45 (Orig. $75)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Hooded Jacket $187 (Orig. $249)
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest $112 (Orig. $149)
- Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Vest $107 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fireside Plush Pullover $42 (Orig. $70)
- Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Solid $30 (Orig. $50)
- Downlight 2.0 Hooded Vest $149 (Orig. $199)
- Vinson Ops Down Parka $299 (Orig. $499)
- Outpace Storm Fleece Hoodie $60 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off two or more items.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!