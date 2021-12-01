Eddie Bauer takes 50% off any one item + 40% off best-selling gifts: Jackets, flannels, more

Eddie Bauer is currently offering 50% off any one item with code GIFT50 at checkout. Plus, save 40% off gift items as well as an extra 50% off clearance when you apply code THANKSGIVING50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s MicroTherm 2.0 Down Vest that’s currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $149. The waterproof design is great for fall and winter weather and the down material was also designed to help keep you warm. The stretch material is nice for outdoor sports and it can easily be layered. With over 275 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

