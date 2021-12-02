Nintendo Switch console with carrying case and 1-yr. Switch Online goes live today at $299!

Nintendo Switch deals have been hard to come by as of late, Black Friday included. While tough to get over the last few months anyway, you can now secure a Nintendo Switch console via Amazon and Walmart at full price, but we also have scheduled Nintendo Switch deals to put on your radar starting today. Walmart is set to offer up a special bundle beginning any time today (we will update this post with specifics when we get them). It bundles a free carrying case alongside a full 12 months of Switch Online for one of the best overall Nintendo Switch deals we have tracked over the holiday season. Head below for more details and a chance at securing today’s Walmart exclusive Switch bundle to ensure you get one under the tree this year at a discount.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch deals are basically unheard of these days, but Walmart will be offering the Switch console, with a Nintendo Neon Blue and Gray carrying case alongside a 12-month individual Switch Online membership at $299 shipped starting sometime today:

Updating…

Nintendo Switch holiday bundle $299 ($240+ value) | Alt. link 1 | Walmart Plus carrying case + 1-yr. Switch Online

($240+ value) | | Walmart

The console itself without the goodies fetches as much at Amazon and elsewhere right now, while the 12-month Switch Online membership goes for an extra $20, much like the typical price tag on Nintendo’s official carrying cases. That means you’re saving a solid $40 or so here, and scoring one of the only Nintendo Switch deals of the season.

In the meantime, hit up our hands-on review of the Nintendo Switch OLED model and browse through the ongoing Cyber Week Switch game deals, but don’t hesitate, much of the hangover Black Friday offers are starting to sell out now.

More details from Walmart

Nintendo Switch deals: Get ready to score an awesome $299 #NintendoSwitch bundle only at Walmart this Friday, 12/3. You get: System, Neon blue carrying case, and 12-month Nintendo Switch online individual membership…Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you are, however you like. Includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, and left and right Joy Con controllers in a contrasting gray. Also includes all the extras you need to get started. Model number: HAC-001(-01) (product serial number begins with This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5-9 hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!