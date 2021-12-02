Cyber Week game deals: God of War $10, NBA 2K22 $26, Dragon Quest XI S $15, much more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering God of War on PS4 for $9.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or are in-store pickup where available. You’ll also find this brilliant PlayStation juggernaut at $9.99 via PSN. Regularly $20 and currently fetching $19 at Amazon, this is 50% off the going rate and a perfect time to pick it up if you haven’t yet considering the Ragnarok sequel is already in the works for 2022. It is playable on PS5 for folks lucky enough to have one as well and you can get all of the details on the FREE next-generation update in our coverage right here. “Kratos, together with his son Atreus, must venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.” Head below for more Cyber Week game deals including NBA 2K22, Dragon Quest XI S, Sonic Colors Ultimate, Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, ASTRAL CHAIN, and more.
Best Cyber Week game deals:
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Dragon Quest XI S $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Life is Strange 2 from $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Team Sonic Racing PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $70)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $60)
- And on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Gears Tactics $5 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $18 (Reg. $30)
- The Arkane Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Avengers $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Amazon save $10 when you buy $100 in games/accessories promo
- Best Buy buy two get one FREE Switch games
- Best Buy PS VR game sale from $10 (Reg. up to $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $27 (Reg. $60)
- Only $2 above doorbuster pricing
- Far Cry 6 all platforms $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Nintendo Switch Cyber Week game deals now live:
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
