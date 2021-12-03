All of Tile’s just-released Bluetooth item finders are now down to Amazon lows from $19

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now discounting Tile’s all-new lineup of Bluetooth item finders headlined by the Tile Pro (2022) at $26.99. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the very first notable discount at 23% off. Having just released back in October, the latest series of Tile item finders arrive with refreshed designs to accommodate for all of the improvements. As the lineup’s flagship offering, Tile Pro arrives with IP67 water-resistance alongside a 400-foot range, a louder ringer, and 1 year of usage from the replaceable battery. There’s still all of the platform agnostic support you’d expect for those who aren’t ingrained in either the iOS or Android ecosystem, too. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Other notable Tile 2022 discounts:

But if you’re just looking to go with Apple’s first entry into the item tracker market, you can still cash-in on this Cyber Monday AirTags discount. Delivering four of the finders for $89, you’re looking at an all-around rare offer on one of the most recent introductions to Apple’s stable.

Tile Pro features:

Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent. Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

