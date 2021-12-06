HYPER’s new flagship magnetic DUO USB-C MacBook hub launches today at 50% off

Update: We are still waiting for the campaign to go live, but it should be available at the links below any minute now.

The Silicon Valley-based accessory maker HYPER is launching an updated version of its flagship HyperDrive USB-C hub for MacBook Pro today (should be live any minute now) known as the HyperDrive DUO PRO. This form-fitting, milled aluminum hub – an update to what HYPER refers to as “the world’s most crowdfunded USB-C hub” ever – brings the brand’s detail-focused, feature-rich design to Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros while retaining compatibility with every other MacBook released from 2016 on. The original raised over $3.1 million during its crowdfunding campaign, and HYPER is launching the HyperDrive DUO PRO on Indiegogo today with a solid 50% price drop for early backers. Alongside a flawless track record with crowdfunded product launches, the company is scheduled to begin shipping its new USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro starting next month. Head below for a closer look at the new HyperDrive DUO PRO.

HyperDrive DUO PRO USB-C hub for MacBook Pro

HYPER has been in the game for 13 years and has long since been one of our favorites to do it. The original HyperDrive DUO is a joy to use, and the updated version is essentially just a more feature-rich take that brings several connectivity options your MacBook doesn’t, along with a secure magnetic design, versatile charging options, support for folks that like to wrap their Apple laptops in a case, and compatibility with a wide-range of devices including all MacBooks from 2016 on, iPad, PC, Chromebooks, and Android (a sort of flexible dongle is included for machines that can’t make use of its form-fitting dual USB-C connectors like the MacBooks).

HyperDrive DUO PRO connectivity

Firstly, let’s take a quick look at the ports the new HYPER USB-C hub for MacBook carries. Full 4K 60Hz display support – meaning your setup can support dual displays using the hub and the built-in jack – speedy Gigabit Ethernet, a built-in SD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 passthrough with 100W Power Delivery, and more are present and accounted for here, all without blocking the new MagSafe 3 power port:

HDMI 4K 60Hz with HDR Support (HDCP1.4/2.2)

Gigabit Ethernet RJ45: Support 10/100/1000Mbps

USB-A at 5Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 1

USB-C at 5Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 1

USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 Compatible Passthrough 40Gbps/100W Power Delivery PD Port

MicroSD at 104MB/s

3.5mm Audio Combo Jack

Plus magnetic grip and more…

The HyperDrive DUO PRO hub for MacBook Pro makes use of a pair of USB-C jacks to snap directly to the side of your machine while a sort of magnetic grip holds it firmly in place while – and presumably putting even less pressure on the setup in case of accidental knocks and bumps. However, you can also remove the extra grip allowing the slightly extended dual USB-C connectors to reach your machine even while it’s sheathed in (most of) your favorite cases.

The new machine-milled aluminum USB-C hub for MacBook Pro is available in Space Gray or Silver to mach your machine and will release at $99.99. But early backers on Indiegogo can score one now at 50% off or $49.99 with free delivery “expected to start” in January 2022.

