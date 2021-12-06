HYPER’s new flagship magnetic DUO USB-C MacBook hub launches today at 50% off

-
mac accessoriesNewsHyper
50% off $50
HyperDrive DUO PRO-USB-C Hub for MacBook

Update: We are still waiting for the campaign to go live, but it should be available at the links below any minute now.

The Silicon Valley-based accessory maker HYPER is launching an updated version of its flagship HyperDrive USB-C hub for MacBook Pro today (should be live any minute now) known as the HyperDrive DUO PRO. This form-fitting, milled aluminum hub – an update to what HYPER refers to as “the world’s most crowdfunded USB-C hub” ever – brings the brand’s detail-focused, feature-rich design to Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros while retaining compatibility with every other MacBook released from 2016 on. The original raised over $3.1 million during its crowdfunding campaign, and HYPER is launching the HyperDrive DUO PRO on Indiegogo today with a solid 50% price drop for early backers. Alongside a flawless track record with crowdfunded product launches, the company is scheduled to begin shipping its new USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro starting next month. Head below for a closer look at the new HyperDrive DUO PRO. 

HyperDrive DUO PRO USB-C hub for MacBook Pro

HYPER has been in the game for 13 years and has long since been one of our favorites to do it. The original HyperDrive DUO is a joy to use, and the updated version is essentially just a more feature-rich take that brings several connectivity options your MacBook doesn’t, along with a secure magnetic design, versatile charging options, support for folks that like to wrap their Apple laptops in a case, and compatibility with a wide-range of devices including all MacBooks from 2016 on, iPad, PC, Chromebooks, and Android (a sort of flexible dongle is included for machines that can’t make use of its form-fitting dual USB-C connectors like the MacBooks). 

HyperDrive DUO PRO connectivity

Firstly, let’s take a quick look at the ports the new HYPER USB-C hub for MacBook carries. Full 4K 60Hz display support – meaning your setup can support dual displays using the hub and the built-in jack – speedy Gigabit Ethernet, a built-in SD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 passthrough with 100W Power Delivery, and more are present and accounted for here, all without blocking the new MagSafe 3 power port:

  • HDMI 4K 60Hz
    • with HDR Support (HDCP1.4/2.2)
  • Gigabit Ethernet
    • RJ45: Support 10/100/1000Mbps
  • USB-A at 5Gbps
    • USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • USB-C at 5Gbps
    • USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 Compatible Passthrough
    • 40Gbps/100W Power Delivery PD Port
  • MicroSD at 104MB/s
  • 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack

Plus magnetic grip and more…

The HyperDrive DUO PRO hub for MacBook Pro makes use of a pair of USB-C jacks to snap directly to the side of your machine while a sort of magnetic grip holds it firmly in place while – and presumably putting even less pressure on the setup in case of accidental knocks and bumps. However, you can also remove the extra grip allowing the slightly extended dual USB-C connectors to reach your machine even while it’s sheathed in (most of) your favorite cases. 

The new machine-milled aluminum USB-C hub for MacBook Pro is available in Space Gray or Silver to mach your machine and will release at $99.99. But early backers on Indiegogo can score one now at 50% off or $49.99 with free delivery “expected to start” in January 2022. 

HyperDrive DUO PRO USB-C hub for MacBook Pro 50% off

More of the latest releases from HYPER:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Hyper

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hyper unveils new HyperDrive double and triple 4K displ...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Hyper Cyber Monday sale takes up to 60% off popular USB...
Anker’s new Thunderbolt 4 docks go on sale for th...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Cha...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Top 10 deals coming next ...
Show More Comments