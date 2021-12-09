Amazon is now offering the the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet for $55.99 shipped. While shipping is delayed, Best Buy is currently matching. Normally fetching $70, youâ€™re looking at only the second notable discount since launching earlier this fall. Not only is this 20% off, but also a new all-time low at $9 under our previous mention.

Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look. Complete with a display stand at the bottom, thereâ€™s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have inÂ our hands-on review, and that was at full price. So todayâ€™s discount is certainly a great chance to add one of the yearâ€™s best creations to your collection be it for yourself or someone else on your gift list. Head below for more.

First up, donâ€™t forget to see whatÂ Day 8 of our LEGO Advent Calendar coverageÂ has in-store as we count down to the holidays with Star Wars, Marvel, and City sets.Â But if youâ€™re looking to bring home some larger creations for the collection or to put under the tree, donâ€™t forget that weâ€™re still tracking quite a few notable discounts including the latest from LEGO Star Wars and more right here.

Though if you currently have all of the new 2021 sets youâ€™re interested in, thereâ€™s plenty to turn your attention to for next year. Earlier this month, we got a first look at a whole collection of upcoming LEGO creations, including the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes. With less than a month until launch, you can check out everything on tap for next year in our LEGO 2022 hub.

LEGO Infinity Gauntlet features:

This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studiosâ€™ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, this Thanos gauntlet has vibrantly coloured Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!