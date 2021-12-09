PlayStation Plus 1-year membership just $30 for new subs or $35 for renewals (Up to 50% off)

Sony is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions at $29.99 for new subscribers via the PlayStation Store. Regularly $60, like it fetches at Amazon, this is 50% off, $10 under the official Black Friday price, and the lowest total we can find. This particular offer is valid from now through December 19, 2021 and will renew automatically at $59.99. But you’ll want to make sure you cancel it manually (via the Settings menu on your console) and head back here to score a deal on your second year anyway. For existing subscribers, you’ll want to head below for the best possible price to renew before the holidays at well under the full $60.

As of right now, your best bet for a PlayStation Plus 1-year membership renewal is the CDKeys digital offer at $41.89 with free digital delivery (US gamers only). However, if you’re looking to get scrappy, you might be able to score one for less via sellers on Eneba (also US only). While we have never personally confirmed the validity of this deal, it appears as though many gamers are cashing in here. Currently starting from around $35.06 when you apply code PS365PLUS at checkout, this is technically the lowest possible price we can find. Again, you’re buying at your own risk taking this route, but we are seeing some gamers have success.

Alongside loads of discounts on PSN and, multiplayer action, PS Plus comes with the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 and free games every month. As of right now, you can score FREE copies of LEGO DC Super-Villains, Godfall, Mortal Shell, and some VR titles. All of the details you need to know about the December FREE game library can be found right here.

While we are talking PlayStation, here’s everything you need to know about the new Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming in early January and be sure to check out today’s coverage of the “first high-performance controller” for PS5 with customizable paddles courtesy of SCUF.

More on the PlayStation Plus promo:

Offer valid December 9, 2021 to December 19, 2021 @ 11:59 PM PT. Not available to existing PlayStation®Plus subscribers. Limit 1 per user. Your 12-month membership will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your wallet every month until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your account’s default payment method will be charged the remainder. Price may change.

