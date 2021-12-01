PlayStation Plus December FREE games: LEGO DC Super-Villains, Godfall, Mortal Shell, more

The PlayStation Plus December FREE games have now been unveiled. Now taking to the official PS Blog, Sony is dishing up free copies of Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4 and PS5 alongside LEGO DC Super-Villains and Mortal Shell on PlayStation 4. You’ll also find some ongoing PS VR titles for virtual reality gamers still live from last month’s festivities. Everything goes live early next week on the PlayStation Store and you’ll find all of the details you need to know down below the fold.

PlayStation Plus December FREE games

All of the PlayStation Plus December FREE games will go live starting next Tuesday (December 7, 2021) and remain available until Monday, January 3, 2022. As usual, that means you’ll have until January 3 to claim all of last month’s freebies, including First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Knockout City. These freebies will remain part of your PlayStation game library forever, providing your PlayStation Plus membership in active (this is the best deal for refreshing your subscription right now).

Godfall: Challenger Edition is essentially end-game level content containing three major expansion packs for the game (you’ll be equipped and leveled up to meet the challenge) with the base game typically starting at around $30 on PSN. You’ll also score Mortal Shell, a ruthless almost Soulsborne-like action RPG, that usually fetches $30 on PSN and this month’s headliner (if you ask me anyway), LEGO DC Super-Villains (here are all of the still live Cyber Monday LEGO building kit deals). Players will be creating their very own DC universe super villain in glorious block-built form for FREE this month, down from the typical $20+ physical price on Amazon and full $60 digital listing via PSN.

Be sure to check out all of November’s PlayStation Plus freebies while you still can, then dive into this morning’s console game roundup for ongoing holiday price drops on titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PS5, Marvel’s Avengers, Far Cry 6, and much more.

More details from Sony:

December’s PlayStation Plus lineup sees you battling through bright fantasy universes and grim worlds shattered by zealous foes. It asks you to play the hero or see yourself become the villain. You haven’t long to wait in deciding to lose yourself to the looter-slasher hybrid of Godfall, the careful combat of Mortal Shell, or play bad in Lego DC Super Villains: all games will be available on Tuesday, December 7 until Monday, January 3. PlayStation Plus members will have until Monday, January 3 to add those titles, plus three bonus PS VR games to their game library.

