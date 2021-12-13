Smartphone Accessories: ESR 65W USB-C GaN Charger at just $6 (Save 70%)

ESR is currently offering its 65W USB-C GaN Charger for $6 shipped when code ESR65W has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $20, which it sells for at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to 70% in savings and arrives as a new all-time low. At just $6, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find as good of a value as today’s offering from ESR. Whether you’re just in need of a charger to pair with a new iPhone or Android handset that didn’t come with one in the box or need to upgrade the everyday carry, this GaN charger is up to the task. It can dish out 65W speeds via the USB-C port, and also packs a 2.4A USB-A slot for refueling those less power-hungry accessories.

Charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes with USB Power Delivery. Powers up your MacBook Pro 13” from 0% to 100% in just 1.8 hours. PD charger cleverly distributes 65W of power between 2 devices when charging simultaneously. Gallium nitride (GaN) lets this USB-C charger charge more efficiently than traditional chargers while taking up less space & generating less heat, and safe for us. 45% smaller & 35% lighter than Apple’s stock 60W charger. Fits perfectly in your pocket for charging on-the-go. One-stop charging solution that works flawlessly with virtually all USB-C and USB-A powered devices, from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more.

