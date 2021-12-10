Woot’s 1-day refurb Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $160: Series 6 from $350, more

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of A-Grade certified refurbished iPhones and Apple Watch models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. While everything in today’s sale should have minimal to no signs on wear, our top pick is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS styles at $389.99. Normally fetching $429, this is one of the best offers we’ve seen throughout the holiday season. You can also score 40mm models from $349.99, too.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

On top of added savings from previous-generation Apple Watch models starting at $160, there are also some other certified refurbished discounts courtesy of Woot today. Various iPhone models are up for the taking, including 11/Pro/Max handsets and much more from $320. You’ll want to shop the entire sale right here before the savings end tonight.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!