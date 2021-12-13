Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Speaker falls to new low of $333 (Reg. $400), more from $150

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $333 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $67 off while marking the first discount we’ve seen since back in March. This is also only the third price cut to date, as well. As the flagship offering in the Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM fittingly lives up to its name with quite the capable internal audio array that’s backed by an adaptive equalizer to adjust music tuning to your surroundings. There’s also 24-hour battery life, which pairs with an IPX4 water-resistant build, as well as your choice of Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker marked down to $149.99 in one of three styles. Marking the best price since back in March where it was $10 less, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings from its usual $200 going rate.

MEGABOOM 3 lets you rock out just about anywhere with its 20-hour playback capabilities and an IP67 waterproof rating. There’s Bluetooth for pairing with your smartphone as well as a Magic Button that makes controlling music easier than ever even when your handset isn’t around. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM features:

HYPERBOOM rocks a supermassive sound and extreme bass that takes your party into the stratosphere Its phenomenal dynamic range brings your tracks to life rendering every sound level in gorgeous detail The brainy adaptive EQ reads the room—or patio or rooftop—and automatically customizes the speaker’s sound until it’s utterly perfect for the space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!