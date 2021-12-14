Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Dragon Hills, Notes Writer Pro, The Christmas List, more

All of today’s best holiday Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside this morning’s Apple HomePod mini deal at the best price of the season, we now have all of Tuesday’s game and app deals courtesy of its App Stores ready and waiting down below. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Dragon Hills, Notes Writer Pro, The Christmas List, Scrivo Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The Christmas List: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Planimeter GPS Area Measure: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Daddy Was A Thief: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – Picture Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Forecast Now+ $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam Night Mode & AI Cam: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on Dragon Hills:

Are all Princesses really waiting for Princes to come and save them? Not this time! Take control of a very dangerous Dragon in this action-packed adventure and help the furious princess on her revenge mission. Slide down the hills jumping into and out of the ground, crashing and destroying everything on your way.

