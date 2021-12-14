Holiday game deals: Big Brain Academy $15, PGA 2K21 $15, Immortals Fenyx $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s new puzzle party game Big Brain Academy is now available for just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via Amazon. While shipping times are slipping there, you can also score it for the same price at Best Buy right now with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this is 50% off, one of the first notable price drops, and a new all-time low. This one was unveiled back in September as Nintendo latest entry into its party game-meets-brain teasers series that’s great for the whole family. B battling up to four players, this one features a slew of brain-bending games and puzzles. You can even set variable difficulty curves to the level the playing field for kids and parents in 5-activity tests alongside the individual activities in Solo mode and he ability to “go brain-to-brain against mind-masters near and far in Ghost Clash.” Learn more about this one in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2022, Cyberpunk 2077, The Medium, Kena Bridge of Spirits, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Watch Dogs: Legion $15 (Reg. $50+)
- Just Dance 2022 from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-owned $5 (Reg. $20+ new)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Bundle $50 (Reg. $80)
- Kena Bridge of Spirits from $28 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition $60 (Reg. $100
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Amazon in physical form
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- EA 2022 sports titles starting from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors
PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play January 12, existing owners get free Battlegrounds Plus
Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand
Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!