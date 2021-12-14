Holiday game deals: Big Brain Academy $15, PGA 2K21 $15, Immortals Fenyx $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s new puzzle party game Big Brain Academy is now available for just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via Amazon. While shipping times are slipping there, you can also score it for the same price at Best Buy right now with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, this is 50% off, one of the first notable price drops, and a new all-time low. This one was unveiled back in September as Nintendo latest entry into its party game-meets-brain teasers series that’s great for the whole family. B battling up to four players, this one features a slew of brain-bending games and puzzles. You can even set variable difficulty curves to the level the playing field for kids and parents in 5-activity tests alongside the individual activities in Solo mode and he ability to “go brain-to-brain against mind-masters near and far in Ghost Clash.” Learn more about this one in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2022, Cyberpunk 2077, The Medium, Kena Bridge of Spirits, and much more.

