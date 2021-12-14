Score HomePod mini at the best price of the holiday season from $76 (Reg. $99)

Today only, Target offers the Apple HomePod mini in black or white for $79.99 shipped. RedCard members can drop the prices further, taking an additional 5% off and delivering a final price of $75.99. This is either matching or beating our previous mention from back over the Black Friday shopping event and marking some of the best prices to date. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $30 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

This week has already seen quite the collection of notable discounts go live on the Apple front. The most eye-catching of them all has has delivered new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $349, with $50 in savings attached. Not to mention, there’s a collection of M1 Mac models all down to the best prices of the holiday season.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

