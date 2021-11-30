Indie App Santa: 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals for the holidays

Welcome to this year’s Indie App Santa breakdown with some of the best FREE iOS apps and deals of the season. In support of talented indie developers and the interesting iOS apps they create, the folks at App Cafe Studio have teamed up with 24 of the best to offer up an advent calendar of sorts filled with freebies and big-time price drops for each day in December. You’re looking at a range of completely FREE iOS games alongside deep deals on expansions with up to $80 in savings to be had simply by downloading the FREE Indie App Santa iOS app and following along with our daily updates all month long. Head below for more details on the 2021 Indie App Santa deal calendar.

Firstly, you’ll want to either download the Indie App Santa iOS app right here and/or bookmark this page for daily updates and instant access to the freebies starting tomorrow, December 1st, 2021. Each day of the month one of the FREE iOS apps or deals from the event will be on tap, ranging from games to handy productivity suites and more:

Dec 1: ??? FREE

Dec 2: ??? FREE

Dec 3: ??? FREE

Dec 4: ??? FREE

Dec 5: ??? FREE

Dec 6: ??? FREE

Dec 7: ??? FREE

Dec 8: ??? $30 off

Dec 9: ??? $30 off

Dec 10: ??? $12 off

Dec 11: ??? FREE

Dec 12: ??? FREE

Dec 13: ??? FREE

Dec 14: ??? FREE

Dec 15: ??? FREE

Dec 16: ??? FREE

Dec 17: ??? FREE

Dec 18: ??? FREE

Dec 19: ??? FREE

Dec 20: ??? FREE

Dec 21: ??? FREE

Dec 22: ??? FREE

Dec 23: ??? FREE

Dec 24: ??? FREE

You can also get more updates via the Indie App Santa Twitter feed as we are less than 24 hours away from your first freebie, and you might as well check back to see if it’s something you’re interested in adding to your game library/repertoire at this price.

You’ll find the first of our Cyberweek Mac and iOS app deal roundups now live right here alongside hangover deals on top-tier Mac suites at the best prices of the year: Pixelmator Pro at $20 (Reg. $40), Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at $64 (Reg. $80), and Annual Affinity holiday sale with up to 55% in savings, among others.

