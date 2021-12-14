HP’s Omen 25L gaming desktop with Ryzen 5 and RTX 3060 Ti is down to $1,215 (Save $235)

HP is offering its Omen 25L Gaming Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,214.99 shipped with the code WINTER10 at checkout. Note: Be sure to scroll down and add the RTX 3060 Ti to the computer to receive the proper discount. Also keep in mind shipping is delayed until the first week of January. For comparison, this same model normally retails for $1,450 and the last time we saw an RTX 3060 Ti desktop on sale was Black Friday for $1,380, though it did have 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This desktop will be a fantastic gaming setup whether you’re upgrading from an older system or just getting started with desktops. The Ryzen 5 5600X performs great for gaming and content creation alike in our hands-on experience, and the RTX 3060 Ti also has ample power to game at 1440p with ease. Head below for more.

Though not quite as powerful, this CyberPowerPC desktop will be a great alternative for many. It ships with an 11th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 500GB of NVMe SSD storage, and the RTX 2060 graphics card. This desktop will still play great for many titles, including the latest AAA games like Battlefield 2042 or Call of Duty Vanguard, though you might have to step the resolution down to 1080p. However, the benefit of going with CyberPowerPC here is that the desktop is slated to arrive before Christmas and it’s just $1,015, a full $200 below today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to check out the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller we just found on sale. Though made for Xbox, it works for PC gaming just the same. On top of that, our dedicated PC gaming guide is a can’t-miss page with a slew of discounts right now ranging form high-end webcams for streaming to Wi-Fi lighting to brighten your setup.

More on the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop:

The OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC lives for the thrill of the chase, never leaves a friend behind, and makes a mean midnight snack of action and adventure. Meet your new best friend, packing a powerful Intel processor and NVIDIA® graphics card. Also meet your new biggest fan, it’s the one on the front keeping everything cooler than cool.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!