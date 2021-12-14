Roku’s AirPlay 2-equipped Express 4K+ falls to new Amazon low at $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 38% off and $5 below our previous Black Friday mention. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

As good of a price as the lead deal is, there’s still no beating the standard Roku Express HD. Currently sitting at $19 over on Amazon, this more affordable streaming media player may ditch the 4K support and built-in AirPlay 2, but yields much of the same library of streaming services at an even lower price.

For something even more capable to upgrade the home theater, we’re tracking a pair of rare discounts on NVIDIA’s Shield TV streamers. Both powered by Android TV, you’ll find prices starting at $130 to mark the best discounts of the year. The Pro model even has built-in Plex Media Server support.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

