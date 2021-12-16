LEGO’s Super Mario sets are all now 25% off: Starter kits, expansions, more from $7.50

Barnes and Noble is now discounting a selection of LEGO Super Mario sets, taking 25% off the latest starter kits, expansions, and Power-up Packs. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new Mario Bowsers Airship Expansion Set for $74.99. Down from $100, you’re looking at one of the very first notable discounts at $25 off and a new all-time low since launching back in August. Arriving with 1,152 pieces, this is one of the largest additions to the LEGO Mario lineup and assembles Bowser’s iconic airship. The build looks great on display, but also folds out to offer some more play features when paired with one of the Mario or Luigi Starter sets on sale down below. Hit the jump for all of the discounts starting at $7.50.

Also on sale, Barnes and Noble has both of the LEGO Super Mario Starter Courses on sale for $44.99. Including both the Mario and Luigi kits, these are down from the usual $60 going rates, $3 below our previous mentions, and new all-time lows. These creations feature electronic figures of the iconic Nintendo brothers that let you interact with the entire Nintendo collection. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience, then check out all of the deals below.

Alongside the expansion sets, you’ll also find a series of Mario Power-Up Packs included in the sale. With the same 25% in savings applied, you’ll be able to drop prices down to $7.49 each from the usual $10 going rates. Here’s the full selection.

Though if you currently have all of the new 2021 sets you’re interested in, there’s plenty to turn your attention to for next year. Earlier this month, we got a first look at a whole collection of upcoming LEGO creations, including the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes. With less than a month until launch, you can check out everything on tap for next year in our LEGO 2022 hub.

LEGO Mario Bowsers Airship features:

The set includes Kamek, Rocky Wrench and Goomba figures, plus a Cannon Start Pipe “ use it to begin a 90-second level. Children can play solo, team up or compete against a friend with their LEGO Mario or LEGO Luigi figure. And look out for the free LEGO Super Mario app, which has building instructions, creative inspiration and more.

