Moto G Stylus 5G goes on sale for only the second time at new low of $370

B&H is now offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB Smartphone for $369.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at only the second notable discount yet with today’s offer saving you $30 while also dropping to a new all-time low $15 less than the previous discount. Rocking a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display, the 2021 edition of this handset my not be a flagship device, but still arrives with a Snapdragon 480 SOC, 2-day battery life, expandable microSD card storage, and a 48MP quad camera array around back. Though the biggest selling point on the Moto G Stylus is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Moto G Stylus 5G features:

For those who love the precise control that comes with using a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB Smartphone now gives you that functionality along with blazingly fast 5G. The pop-out stylus of the Moto G Stylus 5G provides pen-and-paper abilities in a mobile platform, so it’s ideal for working professionals that need to collaborate and annotate documents and designs remotely, or for anyone that wants to simply sent hand-written digital message, edit and share photos, and more.

