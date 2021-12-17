Apple Watch SE fall to second-best prices yet starting at $229 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering Apple Watch SE models starting at $229 shipped for the 40mm GPS model. Normally fetching $279, today’s offer is marking the second-best price we’ve seen, coming within $10 of the all-time low set on Black Friday and marking the best price yet. You can also save $50 on the 44mm GPS style, which drops to $259.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or if you’d prefer to strap the latest and greatest on your wrist, those same $50 savings above can be applied to the new Apple Watch Series 7. While you won’t get away with as low of a price, there are new all-time lows up for the taking starting at $349 with delivery still expected by Christmas on select models.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

