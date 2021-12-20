AirTag cases, straps, more from $8 with shipping for Christmas: Apple, Spigen, Belkin, more

We are now tracking a number of notable price drops on AirTag cases to supplement your Apple item tracker gifts this year via Amazon and elsewhere. Pricing starts from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 on just about all of our deals here today. Many of these offers are returning prices from Black Friday this year, giving folks another shot to score some great stocking stuffers at some of the best prices of the year. Another thing to watch out for is Amazon’s “arriving before Christmas” mention on each of the listing pages, but just about everything listed below will be ship on or before December 24, 2021 at the time of writing. Alongside an ongoing all-time low on the official Apple AirTag Loop, you’ll some of the best options on sale right now from brands like Spigen, Belkin, Pelican, Case-Mate, Pelican, and more. Head below for the best last-minute AirTag case, keychain, and loop deals.

Last-minute AirTag case, keychain, and loop deals

Speaking of affordable Apple gear accessory gifts, we just spotted a number of sweet elago Apple Pencil covers and skins, including the novel Number 2 pencil variant, with deals starting from just $10 Prime shipped. You can browse through offers right here as well as our ongoing Apple Pencil 2 discount.

More on the Belkin AirTag Strap:

Twist-and-lock design keeps AirTag safely inside the Secure Holder

Strap provides reliable attachment to your belongings

Raised edges of Secure Holder provides advanced scratch protection for your AirTag

Open design keeps personalized engravings on AirTag visible

Belkin is an established accessories market leader creating high quality, innovative tech solutions for over 35 years

