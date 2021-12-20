Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds deliver by Christmas: Pro earbuds hit $130, more from $101

With time running out to secure a gift for someone on your list, Amazon is starting out the week by discounting the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in several styles to $129.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $200, today’s offer amounts to one of the best discounts yet at 35% off. This is also the first notable discount since Black Friday and a rare chance to score almost all of the styles on sale. Living up to the feature set you’d expect from a pro pair of earbuds, Samsung’s flagship releases arrive with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review. But then be sure to head below for more.

Save even more cash by ditching some of those more flagship-caliber features noted above by going with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Right now these are also seeing a discount at Amazon, dropping to $101.03 from the usual $150 price tag. Delivering one of the best prices yet at 33% off, the Galaxy Buds 2 arrive with a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Though for the latest and greatest from another brand, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are currently on sale, too. Marked down to $150, this rare price cut delivers ANC that will automatically adapts to your surroundings, four all-new colors, and a balanced sound profile. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, but then make sure you go lock-in the savings right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

