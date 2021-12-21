Wrap up AirPods Pro with new MagSafe charging case at $179 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179 shipped with delivery before Christmas. Dropping from $249, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, the third-best to date, and $70 in overall savings. Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Make out for less by going with the new 3rd Genderation AirPods instead. Having launched earlier this fall, you’re looking at a redesigned form-factor complete with much of the same MagSafe charging specs to complement its adaptive EQ, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 30-hour playback per charge. Not to mention, a more affordable $170 price tag.

Though there are plenty of other markdowns up for grabs in our headphones guide to kick off the week, too. On the sportier side of things, the Beats Studio Buds are perfect for tagging along during workouts and have returned to the Amazon all-time low at $100. That’s alongside some Samsung Galaxy Buds offers starting at $101, as well.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!