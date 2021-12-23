Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Donut County, Swift Miles, Reigns, Goat Sim, Swim Out, more

The holiday Mac and iOS app deals just keep coming with another fresh batch of top-notch titles seeing price drops today. Just be sure to check out this last-second Apple gift card offer as well as the official MagSafe Battery Pack that went on sale this morning and everything else in our Apple deal hub while you’re at it. Today’s app collection is highlighted by titles such as the award-winning Donut County, Swift Miles, Pascal’s Wager, Reigns: Game of Thrones, The Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Swim Out, Goat Simulator titles, and much more. Hit the jump for this morning’s best holiday Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Memos-Voice: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Trainz Simulator 3: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Gorogoa: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Donut County: $4 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Samorost 3: $4 (Reg. $20)

Mac: GRIS: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Nanuleu: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Donut County:

Named 2018 iPhone Game of the Year by the Apple App Store team! Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes.

