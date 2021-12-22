Holiday game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $21, Pokemon Shield $40, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this one has sat at $25 for most of the holiday season and is now matching the all-time low. The PS5 Intergrade version is also now marked down to its best price of the season at Target from $34.99 or $33.24 shipped for RedCard holders. If you’ve held off on the FF7 remakes until now, pricing doesn’t get much better than this. A complete ground up overhaul of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history, you’ll find gorgeous visuals, completely revamped gameplay mechanics, and a brand new story campaign starring Yuffie in the Intergrade edition. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Pokemon Shield, Allan Wake Remastered, Mega Man 11, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Pokemon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Oddworld Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl Double Pack $80 (Reg. $120)
- Costco members only
- Final Fantasy VII original Xbox $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop all-time low $23 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Dance 2022 from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Aragami 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Burly Men at Sea eShop $4 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $41 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Countdown Sale live at up to 50% off
- Overcooked Special Edition Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Overcooked! 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
