Holiday game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $21, Pokemon Shield $40, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this one has sat at $25 for most of the holiday season and is now matching the all-time low. The PS5 Intergrade version is also now marked down to its best price of the season at Target from $34.99 or $33.24 shipped for RedCard holders. If you’ve held off on the FF7 remakes until now, pricing doesn’t get much better than this. A complete ground up overhaul of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history, you’ll find gorgeous visuals, completely revamped gameplay mechanics, and a brand new story campaign starring Yuffie in the Intergrade edition. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Pokemon Shield, Allan Wake Remastered, Mega Man 11, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.  

Today’s best holiday game deals:

