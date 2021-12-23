Holiday game deals: Mario Party Superstars $50.50, Mario Bros U Deluxe $35, much more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering the new Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch for $50.59 in digital form. Regularly $60, this is within about $1 of the all-time low and one of the best price drops we have tracked post-release. Physical copies that wont ship in-time for Christmas are going for $55 at Amazon for comparison. A perfect option for family fun over the holidays, the digital version on sale today will land in your library well ahead of folks arriving at your place for the festivities. This one includes five classic game boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party era with over 100 mini games for all ages, optional online competitions, and can be enjoyed with just a single Joy-Con (as well as just about any other Switch input device). You can get a closer look in our coverage of the September Nintendo Direct event. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold, Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Double Pack, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, God of War, Far Cry 6, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors

PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play January 12, existing owners get free Battlegrounds Plus

Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!