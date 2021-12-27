This aluminum riser brings your MacBook up to standing height at under $41 (New low, 40% off)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime postive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Laptop Riser for $40.79 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. If you’ve been on the hunt for a simple way to bring your laptop up to standing height, this flexible riser could be just the thing. It achieves a high-end look thanks to an aluminum construction with nine gears that allow you to your laptop by as much as 11.8 inches. With support for up to 17-inch devices, this unit supports just about every notebook out there.

While you’re at it, why not also grab one of OMOTON’s aluminum tablet/smartphone stands at just $6 Prime shipped? It’s perfect for a desk, nightstand, and more. Up to 11-inch devices are supported, making this a versatile option that’s definitely worth considering.

And if the noise at home or in your office can sometimes be distracting, right now is a great time to scoop up a pair of Wyze ANC headphones. At a discounted price of $50.50, this is an offer you won’t want to miss out on. For even more deals like what you found in this post, drop by our Mac accessory, PC gaming, and headphone guides.

OMOTON Adjustable Laptop Riser features:

This stand can elevate your laptop to your ideal range of height with 9 gears and the most appropriate angle with a double rotation shaft, preventing neck pain, back pain and eye strain, even after hours of working.

The telescopic rod of the laptop riser can be raised flex flexibly from 8.7 to 11.8 inch, giving you a comfortable position no matter sitting down or standing up, which improves your body posture effectively.

