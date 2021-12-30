Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 2, more

We are now rounding up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning saw Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad go on sale from $299. But for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Hyperforma, Tower of Fortune 2, PDF Converter by Readdle, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Converter by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPad: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPad: World Tides 2021: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $1 (Reg. $9)

iPad: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ASL Dictionary: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stark Kettlebell: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GaMBi: Chiptune Player: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $11 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Quantiloop Pro – Live Looper: $8 (Reg. $14)

