Today’s Best Game Deals: Riftbreaker PS5 $20, Jurassic World Evolution 2 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Rifrbreaker for PlayStation 5 at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. The story follows Captain Ashley S, The Riftbreaker, as you enter a “one-way portal to Galatea 37.” This planet is at the far end of the Milky Way and your goal is to build and develop a base that will allow for people to travel to and from Earth for colonizing the new planet. In your journeys, you’ll build bases, explore, defend, shoot, gather samples, and more in this unique game. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Jurassic World Evolution 2, Riders Republic, My Hero One’s Justice 2, and many more…
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Riders Republic Standard: $25 (Reg. $60)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: $50 (Reg. $55)
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: $17 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: $16 (Reg. $30)
- MLB The Show 21: $5 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: $16 (Reg. $40)
- NASCAR HEAT Ultimate Edition: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Ori: The Collection Switch: $33 (Reg. $50)
- Gang Beasts: $13 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars Pinball: $15 (Reg. 30)
- NBA 2K22: $25 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $8 (Reg. $40)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition: $60 (Reg. $100)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition: $60 (Reg. $120)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe: $20 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $16 (Reg. $80)
- Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $36 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 6 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Oddworld Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl Double Pack $80 (Reg. $120)
- Costco members only
- Final Fantasy VII original Xbox $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop all-time low $23 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Dance 2022 from $25 (Reg. $50)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Burly Men at Sea eShop $4 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $41.50 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Countdown Sale live at up to 50% off
- Overcooked Special Edition Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Overcooked! 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Halo Infinite Collector's Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
As Captain ashley S. Now AK, “the riftbreaker,” you enter a one-way Portal to galatea 37, A distant planet At the Far reaches of the Milky way. Your purpose is to build and develop a base that will allow travel to and from Earth for further colonization. Ashley’s mecha-suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs,” can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen gathering, and of course – Combat. It is also capable of traveling through Rifts that connect space across vast distances.
- Base building – your task is to construct a two-way Rift connected to Earth; this will be a very complex undertaking requiring as you build up an intricate Chain of mines, refineries, power plants, and research facilities to complete this mission
- Exploration – galatea 37 is Full of rare minerals and substances that can be found scattered across the globe; various biomes with unknown fauna and flora as well as harsh weather conditions; construct local outposts to transport the resources
- Defense – as you build and disrupt the natural order, the planet will see you as a threat; defend against thousands of hostile creatures by constructing walls, barriers, and Defense towers
- Hack, slash, shoot – Mr. Riggs can be equipped with powerful weapons and abilities that will allow you to take on the largest of beasts; you will need to be ready to face lots of hostile alien creatures as you explore the planet
- Gather samples and strange artifacts – felled beasts will drop valuable research specimens as well as rare resources which you Gather to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment
