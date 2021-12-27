Best game deals: Dying Light Platinum Edition $30, RDR2 $20, Riders Republic $60, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Dying Light Platinum Edition for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from its normal going rate of $50 and our last mention of $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is the latest version of the “award-winning” game that also includes all all DLCs and add-ons for the ultimate experience. You’ll be in an infected world where only the strongest make it, having to master combat skills and fight monsters on all fronts, both human and the undead. Unique mechanics are also present here, allowing you to parkour from rooftop to rooftop, create your own weapons, and help other survivors. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Riders Republic, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe, and much more.

