Here’s how to land a FREE copy of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order today via Amazon Prime

Alongside a host of freebie content for the latest Call of Duty, Fall Guys, GTA Online, and Roblox, Prime Gaming is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for FREE on PC. Not some add-ons, cosmetics, or DLC, this is the complete full game for all Prime members. In other words, anyone with a Prime membership can score the brilliant Star Wars Jedi developed by Respawn completely free of charge simply by activating a Prime gaming membership (found in the top right corner of this page). This version of the game is for PC on Origin, but it won’t be around forever. So hit the jump for more details.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — a wonderful “galaxy-spanning” third-person action RPG — typically sells for around $40 on PC and is currently on sale for $15 at Amazon. However, providing you go claim the title before February 2, 2021 and then redeem it before February 7, 2021, you won’t have to pay a nickel.

This is the full game, no strings attached, redeemable via the EA Origins platform on PC. All you need, as mentioned above, is a Prime membership and to activate the Prime Gaming side of things. Even if your Prime membership lapses for any reason, “the game is yours to keep, subject to any Origin rules or policies that apply to the content.”

Here’s a little bit more about the experience itself for those unfamiliar:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system striking, parrying, dodging partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way.

Hit up our PC gaming guide for more deals and while we are talking Star Wars, be sure to check out the all-new limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller and charging stand as well as Columbia’s new limited-edition Star Wars Boba Fett jacket and apparel.

