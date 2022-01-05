HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant adorn iDevices’ budget-friendly $63 smart thermostat

Amazon is offering the iDevices Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $63.09 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $85 or so, today’s deal beats our previous mention by more than $3 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though this thermostat is several years old at this point, it’s still a solid choice for your smart home and among the most budget-friendly HomeKit options out there. Ready to make your heating and cooling setup smart, this iDevices thermostat works with Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri through HomeKit for integrating with your smart home. No hub is required for it to function, either, as it connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. An app is also in tow for customizing the thermostat without voice commands, and you’ll also be able to tie it into any automations through your platform of choice. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can program it to have different heating and cooling schedules between weekdays and weekends, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $27, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

Don’t forget that the latest Nest Smart Thermostat is on sale for only $65 right now. Ready to tie into Google’s ecosystem, the Nest Smart Thermostat offers a sleek design and normally costs $130. This discount comes in the form of it being Geek Squad Certified Refurbished and ships with a 90-day warranty.

More on the iDevices HomeKit Smart Thermostat:

VOICE CONTROL: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands (voice assistant devices sold separately)

ACCESS ANYWHERE: Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app

NO HUB REQUIRED: With the iDevices Thermostat, a home Wi-Fi network and a smart phone/tablet are all that’s required to get started. For additional compatibility details, refer to the iDevices support portal

