Anker RoboVacs and mops up to $200 off today: Flagship X8, slim models, and more from $140

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is offering its Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $449.99 shipped after your clip the $200 on-page coupon. Regularly $650, this is $200 off the going rate, matching the 2021 holiday pricing, within $30 of the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. Alongside 2000Pa of suction power capable of handling that annoying pet hair, this is also a 2-in-1 model that will mop up after the vacuuming is done to leave the floors sparkling clean without you doing a thing. It makes use of iPath laser navigation as well as AI.Map 2.0 tech and smartphone control to create “efficient cleaning routes,” multi-floor maps of your home, no-go zones, and custom cleaning areas, among other things. Head below for even more Anker RoboVac deals from $140

More Anker eufy RoboVac deals:

While we are talking Anker, be sure to check out the new 100W GaN charger, laser projector, and much more it has brought to CES 2022.Then dive into the brand’s  New Year sale with deep deals on MagSafe gear and webcams, among other things starting from just $11 Prime shipped right here

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid:

  • Twin Turbine Technology: Twin-Turbine Technology: Each turbine offers 2000 Pa of suction power, increasing overall airflow by 80% so your house can go back to looking its best. Clean up to 57.6%* more pet hair with the immense power of the Twin Turbines.*When compared to RoboVac 30C.
  • 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop while you vacuum for a more efficient cleaning schedule and squeaky clean floors. The extra large 250 ml water tank holds enough water for about 140 minutes of mopping and up to 180 minutes of vacuuming.

