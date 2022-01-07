Nintendo launches New Year eShop sale from $4 featuring top-tier titles and indie gems

The official Nintendo New Year eShop sale is now live. From now through the end of the weekend, Nintendo is offering big-time price drops on a range of both first- and third-party titles to fill up your Switch library for the beginning of 2022. Some of the deals were spotted earlier outside of the eShop in our daily console games roundup, but you’ll now find additional deals, including some brilliant indie games, and more ready and waiting on the eShop. Head below for more details.

Nintendo New Year eShop sale

Nintendo New Year eShop sale is now in full swing with solid price drops on top tier Switch games. However, you’ll find some of the best best games and even more already on sale at Amazon and Walmart:

Over on the eShop, additional highlights include the following titles:

You can browse through the rest of the Nintendo New Year eShop sale right here for additional games starting from just over $4. You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s console game roundup for additional Switch game deals and, while we are on the subject, here’s how to score a FREE 128GB microSD card with your Switch Online Family Plan and now in-stock OLED model consoles.

More details from Nintendo on the New Year sale:

Kick off your new year with savings on select digital games! These deals last through 11:59 p.m. PT on 1/16. Remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC and more.

