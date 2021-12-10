Bring home the new Nintendo Switch OLED console from $332.50 right now! (Reg. $349)

Want to get a Nintendo Switch OLED model under the tree? Now’s your chance. Walmart is still offering the white Joy-Con model at the regular retail price of $349 shipped right now, but you better act fast as there’s no telling how long the listing will last. The same goes for Target where RedCard holders can score it for $332.49 shipped right now as well. We haven’t tracked any notable offers on the standard colorway, outside of Best Buy’s in-store only listing. Head below for more details on the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Nintendo Switch OLED model

While you can also still score the standard model Switch console with a 12-month Switch Online subscription and a bonus carrying case right here at $299, the newer OLED model has to be the hottest Nintendo gift of the year.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest, it is much of the same while still be being a truly next-generation update to one of the most popular home gaming consoles on the market. The new Nintendo Switch OLED console features a 7-inch OLED screen, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and “enhanced audio,” according to Nintendo.

Then go check out the FREE 7-day trial to Switch Online Nintendo just launched as well as its now live Game Awards (congrats It Takes Two!) eShop sale from $5.

More details on the Nintendo Switch OLED model:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch– OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers. *There may be software where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the system, such as the larger screen size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!