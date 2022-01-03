Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk microSD card with Switch Online family plans at $35 ($56+ value)

If you’re looking to jump in to Nintendo Switch Online or just need a refresh, Best Buy has a solid offer live right now. You can now score a 1-year family Switch Online membership with a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $34.99 with free delivery. A year of Switch Online family membership goes for $35 on Amazon and elsewhere, rarely ever going on sale, so you’re essentially just getting a free SD card for renewing or jumping in for the first time. Best Buy places a $67 value on the card but it is readily available on Amazon for $21. Nonetheless, this is an essentially free 128GB of extra storage for Switch system (or anything else that takes a microSDXC card). More details below. 

While you’ll need to bump up to the more pricey Expansion Pack plan to access the new N64 and SEGA titles (be sure to check out LEGO’s new Sonic Green Hill Zone too), Switch Online standard does include a wonderful selection of classic SNES and NES games on demand as well as online access to your favorite titles and more. 

While we are still awaiting the rumored Game Boy Switch Online titles, you can check out all of the latest SEGA additions right here as well as everything you need to know about the Expansion Pack in our previous feature

And while are talking Switch, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure dropped back to holiday pricing this morning to supplement the family’s 2022 workout routine. 

More on Nintendo Switch Online:

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get access to online play in compatible games, an ever-growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles with newly added online play, cloud backup for your save data in compatible games, extra features for the free Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, and access to members-only special offers! There are options for both individual and family memberships (up to 8 users). Level up with a Nintendo Switch Online membership!

